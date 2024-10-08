Man City ‘genuinely impressed’ by Italy midfielder, but Rodri replacement likely a Prem man

Adam Wharton and Samuele Ricci are both on Manchester City's radar to replace Rodri

Italy midfielder Samuele Ricci has reportedly ‘genuinely impressed’ Manchester City, but insider Dean Jones believes an experienced Premier League midfielder is more likely to be pursued in January.

Rodri’s injury in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal earlier in the season has as yet had few ramifications. That is beyond the fact that the Spaniard will not be seen for the rest of the season.

City have won three of the four games they’ve played since then. In any case, GIVEMESPORT reports Pep Guardiola’s side know Rodri’s injury situation will ‘probably need to be addressed’ if they’re to succeed in Europe this season.

Information from their insider, Jones, suggests Torino and Italy midfielder Ricci is admired. It is stated the 23-year-old is someone who ‘genuinely has impressed’ City.

However, it is also stated Ricci may not be the man they go for in January.

Indeed, it is instead expected that City will go for a midfielder with Premier League experience.

City’s admiration of Adam Wharton is referred to, and they might well decide to go after him.

DON’T MISS: How Ilkay Gundogan fits back in at Man City after securing Pep Guardiola reunion

City have competition for Wharton

If that is the case, some of their Premier League rivals will not make things plain sailing.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United are planning to chase Wharton, with Christian Eriksen likely to walk out the door soon.

Liverpool have also been linked with the England international of late.

But if City do lose out to either of those sides, they have their own backup options, with TEAMtalk aware of interest in Martin Zubimendi, Nicolo Barella and Ederson.

Man City round-up: Zubimendi rising up list

One of those men, Zubimendi, seems to be rising up City’s list of potential Rodri replacements, with a report stating they’re to ‘do anything’ to sign him.

Meanwhile, they could also secure the big snare of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, if Erling Haaland is to leave the club.

Heading out the door could be superstar City man Kevin De Bruyne. TEAMtalk understands that Al-Nassr are confident of prising him away from the English champions.

Also on De Bruyne’s tail are San Diego FC, who want both the City man and Mohamed Salah, in what would be a spectacular double coup if it was pulled off.

Ricci and Wharton comparison

Ricci and Wharton have both played seven league games this season.

Ricci has made far more progressive passes, but far fewer progressive carries.

Samuele Ricci vs Adam Wharton stats 2024/25 Samuele Ricci vs Adam Wharton stats 2024/25

The pair have similar pass-completion statistics, while Wharton is winning on tackles, but is being beaten comfortably on blocks.

Both men have their own strengths and weaknesses, but in all are actually fairly similar in production, just via different metrics.