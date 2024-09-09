Man City hand Guardiola £100m war chest, with double future superstar raid in sights

Pep Guardiola will be given £100million in the winter window

Manchester City will reportedly give Pep Guardiola £100million to spend in January if he wants it, and he has his sights on two future superstars from the Bundesliga.

City spent just £21million to bring winger Savinho to the club this summer. In terms of outgoings, they raised around £160million. It was seemingly not deemed necessary for Guardiola to improve his squad further with that money.

They had just won their fourth Premier League title in as many years, so it seems fair that the manager is happy with his current crop.

But City did lose Julian Alvarez, and his versatility – and the fact he was the only backup to Erling Haaland up top – being lost may have been a mistake, something Guardiola is happy to admit.

But he knows he would rather have less players, so there aren’t many in the squad who have little playing time.

That’s gone well for him so far, with City winning all three of their Premier League games this term, and scoring nine goals in them.

But if that form drops off, City have a plan in place.

Indeed, The Sun suggests that there is a war chest waiting for Guardiola if he desires it in January.

Guardiola to be given £100m in winter window

Indeed, they report that he’ll be given £100million if he feels City need to strengthen in the winter.

After very little spending in the summer, there is money to burn.

Whether or not he feels he needs it is another question, with a great start to the season suggesting additions may not be required.

But Guardiola does have two future superstars in his mind for transfers.

Musiala, Wirtz transfers in sight

Indeed, he’s hoping to raid the Bundesliga of two of its brightest future stars, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Links to the former have been swirling for a while, and he’s said to be a ‘dream target’ but one which may be difficult to achieve before next summer ‘at the earliest’.

Wirtz, who won Bundesliga player of the year last term after 11 goals and 12 assists for champions Bayer Leverkusen, is also said to be a player they are keen on.

Whether or not a move for him comes in January remains to be seen.

