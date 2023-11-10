Man City itching to strike for £85m midfielder on radar since summer as soon as obstacle cleared

Manchester City have reportedly ‘not yet given up’ on signing Lucas Paqueta, and are awaiting the conclusion of an investigation into his possible involvement in illegal betting.

City were particularly keen on Paqueta in the summer. That was despite the fact they snapped up Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes for £53million.

Given City are serial Premier League winners and are a particularly rich club, though, they’re usually able to flex their muscles over smaller sides and get what they want.

In the case of Paqueta, that didn’t happen initially. Indeed, West Ham boss David Moyes confirmed that City had lodged a £70million bid, but suggested it was nowhere near the figure the Hammers wanted.

City came back in with a higher offer, which was accepted, though the move fell through when reports that Paqueta had been involved in illegal betting came to light.

An investigation into that has not yet been confirmed or denied, and the Brazilian has continued playing – he’s scored four goals and assisted once in all competitions this season.

Amid his good form, City have remained interested, though it was recently reported Paqueta’s price will rise to £85million as a result of a clause which becomes active in June.

If City are to strike, it’s not clear whether they’ll do so in January, or in the summer, when they’ll have to pay slightly more than they would currently.

City primed to pounce when obstacle removed

UOL has reiterated that City remain interested in Paqueta following their attempts to sign him in the summer.

Indeed, that report states Pep Guardiola’s side have ‘not yet given up’ on signing him and they’re awaiting the removal of an obstacle before they go back in.

That’s the potential of a ban hanging over his head if he’s found guilty of being involved in illegal betting. City are ‘awaiting the conclusion’ of the investigation into that potential activity.

There would not be much point them signing Paqueta in January if he’s then forced to sit out for months.

However, if he’s found not guilty, it’s said the Citizens will ‘make a new attempt to sign him’.

City want De Bruyne replacement

The report states City see Paqueta as a ‘long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne’. The attacking-midfielder has long been one of the Premier League’s best, and that’s benefitted City for years.

However, he played just 23 league minutes this season before an injury struck him down.

If injury troubles persist, he could be moved on, and that could be the case anyway, with Al Nassr very interested in snaring him in a £60million deal.

While City have continued to be a very threatening side in De Bruyne’s absence – currently sitting top of the Premier League and their Champions League group – bringing in another star man such as Paqueta could increase the gap from them to other sides.

