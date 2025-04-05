Morgan Rogers is on the radar for a return at Manchester City

Manchester City hold ‘serious hopes’ of re-signing Morgan Rogers, with Pep Guardiola in love with the Aston Villa star, who was previously in City’s academy.

TEAMtalk can reveal that City want to sign Rogers from Villa. The attacker was on City’s books from 2019 until 2023, but spent a good chunk of that time out on loan, before being sold to Middlesbrough for just £1million.

After just one season with the Championship outfit, he made a move to Aston Villa, the transfer fee potentially rising to £15million. Now in his second season as a Villan, Rogers has exploded into life, with 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. He has also debuted for England.

Sources state that City boss Guardiola ‘loves’ Rogers, and has ‘serious hopes’ of landing him. There is also interest from Liverpool, while interest from abroad is also evident.

Villa only gave the attacker his latest contract extension in November, brining his wage up from £20,000 per week to a reported £75,000 per week, and they do not want to lose him.

As such, sources state it would take a ‘mammoth offer’ for City to prise Rogers away from Villa Park.

Rogers admitted City struggles

In an interview during his last England assignment, Rogers admitted that he was not City standard when they let him go.

“I wasn’t good enough, simple as that. I wasn’t ready, I wasn’t ready to be there, I wasn’t myself, I wasn’t the person that they signed in terms of what they expected me to go on and be,” he said.

“Yeah, it wasn’t the right player at the right time for me or the club.”

Rogers’ progression since then suggests that he would now be ready to make the step up to City. But fans of the Premier League champions know signing a star from Villa does not always pan out.

Jack Grealish was one of the country’s most fearless stars during his time in the Midlands, but a few years as a Citizen seems to have taken his spark away, and it would be a crying shame were that to happen to Rogers, too.

Man City round-up: De Bruyne confirms exit

After months of speculation over his future, Kevin De Bruyne confirmed on Friday that he’ll be leaving City at the end of the season.

Subsequently, a report suggested San Diego FC had dropped out of the race to sign him, but another MLS side have him on their discovery rights list, giving them priority for his transfer within America.

Meanwhile, a 10-man City exodus is reportedly in planning, including the likes of Grealish, Bernardo Silva – who’s wanted by Real Madrid – and Ederson.

And amid an investigation into City’s finances, the club have reportedly accused the Premier League of practices which have helped Arsenal, Everton, Brighton and Leicester.

