Liam Delap is on the radar for a return to Manchester City

Manchester City have reportedly not ruled out re-signing Liam Delap in 2025, with the club paying close attention to his performances, and the forward interested in returning.

Delap was sold by City for £20million to Ipswich in the summer. It followed loan spells at Stoke, Preston and Hull, all in the second tier.

The forward only actually played six times for City, scoring once, but they clearly saw potential in him.

While Delap was sold, City inserted a 20 per cent sell on clause, as well as a buyback clause, seemingly aware he could hit the heights this term.

And as he has done that, TBRFootball reports Pep Guardiola’s side have not ruled out bringing Delap back in 2025.

It’s believed City are delighted to see the striker doing well at Ipswich, and are paying close attention to his performances, aware that he could play in the same side as Erling Haaland, given he can play out wide as well as up top.

It is also reported that Delap would be interested in the prospect of returning to City.

City would spoil Chelsea plans

Delap has also been linked with other Premier League sides, with Chelsea one club named.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Blues are interested in landing the striker.

We are aware that they have been present to watch him play for Ipswich on five occasions this season, and he features high on their striker shortlist, along with Evan Ferguson.

As such, City bringing Delap back would spoil Chelsea’s plans.

While TEAMtalk does not have the same information on City’s desire to land Delap again, we are aware that Guardiola’s side are putting a big focus on the future of the squad at the moment, so the 21-year-old certainly fits the bill.

Man City round-up: Wharton approach coming

City have held an interest in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton for a while, and TEAMtalk can reveal that a January approach is on the way from the Premier League champions.

City could be put on the back foot for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, though, with rivals Manchester United discussing lodging a bid for him.

Meanwhile, Rodri has stated that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid in the future, despite having previously represented their rivals Atletico.

And an attempt to lure James McAtee away, from Leeds, has been revealed, though it’s felt Guardiola will choose to keep him at the club.

Delap’s route to Ipswich

Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20million deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.