Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta have been tipped to be overlooked as Pep Guardiola's replacements

Danny Murphy has detailed why he feels Manchester City will swerve Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta as their replacement for Pep Guardiola, given their lack of experience in big competitions.

Guardiola is coming to the end of his time as City boss. After coming up to nine years, and more than 15 trophies, the manager is out of contract at the Etihad at the end of the season.

Though he could renew, there is of course a good chance that he calls it a day, especially with City’s form dropping at the moment, having lost all of their last four in all competitions.

City will have in mind the types of coaches they would like to hire in the event Guardiola lets them know he won’t be remaining, but Murphy does not think his former proteges Maresca or Arteta will be on the list.

“It’s a massive compliment to Pep Guardiola that two of the brightest Premier League managers worked for him at Manchester City and have greatly improved Chelsea Arsenal on what they learned,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“Enzo Maresca, Mikel Arteta will be in the conversation to succeed their mentor when Pep leaves because they already know the club so well. But I don’t think it’s going to happen.

“First, I suspect City will want a manager with experience of winning a major league or European competition. With Hugo Viana due to begin as a new sporting director, they’ll need someone in the hot seat who can attract the stars.

“Just as importantly, I don’t believe even if they are courted by City either Maresca or Arteta would be prepared at this stage to sacrifice the projects they are building for the awkward challenge of following a legend.”

Both men thriving after Guardiola

Arteta spent more than three years as Guardiola’s assistant at City, before the call to take the top job at Arsenal came.

There, he has twice finished second to City in the Premier League, while also once winning the FA Cup. The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League, four points behind City, in second.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are third, on the same points as Arsenal, under former City assistant Maresca. He was Guardiola’s right-hand man for just a year, after spending almost a year as City’s under-23 boss.

Following his spell under Guardiola, Maresca went to Leicester, winning the Championship as their manager, before taking the Chelsea job for this term, where he and his side are thriving.

Man City round-up: Huge Haaland transfer in works

City could lose another huge asset, as it’s reported Paris Saint-Germain want to make a blockbuster move for their star striker Erling Haaland, who it’s said might be keen on a move.

In terms of inbounds, it seems City are hopeful of signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, though they will have to work around paying a release clause of €1billion.

They are also said to be keen on signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who has been on the radar of Liverpool.

And Guardiola himself could know his next move, with Brazil seemingly keen having made constant calls to him to gauge interest in taking the national team job.

