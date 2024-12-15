Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will only head to Manchester City if they pay 'big money' for him

Napoli are reportedly planning to demand ‘big’ money from Manchester City for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who wants to move to Barcelona, but City may be able to beat them to the snare.

Kvaratskhelia has long been linked with some of the biggest sides in the world. The Georgian winger has consistently starred in front of goal for Napoli in the past three seasons.

Of late, amid their tough run, Premier League champions City have been linked with him.

According to Football Insider, Napoli will demand ‘big money’ in January if Kvaratskhelia is to be sold.

A report from another outlet, El Nacional, suggests the winger himself is looking to facilitate a move to Barcelona.

It’s also suggested he’s a perfect fit for Barca, who’d like to sign him if it was possible.

Potential release clause hurts Barca

But despite the fact that, for the moment, Kvaratskhelia will command a big fee, if he gets his way, his price will be slashed.

Indeed, El Nacional states that amid contract talks with Napoli, the winger is hopeful of adding an €80million (£66.3m/$84m) release clause.

But if he does, the report states City or perhaps Chelsea would find that sum more manageable than Barca.

It is true that the Spanish outfit have had well documented financial problems over the last few years, while the English clubs are able to spend freely, so long as they balance their signings with some sales.

As such, if Kvaratskhelia pens a new deal, with a release or not, City would have a better chance at landing him than Barca do.

The Spanish side’s best chance of landing him seems to be if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at all, which would mean his price would dwindle the closer to his contract’s 2027 expiration it got.

Man City round-up: Stunning Pogba move assessed

City have spoken to Paul Pogba about the potential of him joining the club when he’s allowed to return to football in March.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola believes the only way he will leave the club is if they sack him, as he won’t leave of his own volition.

In terms of transfers, Martin Zubimendi looks destined for a move to the Premier League, after it was reported he is ‘open’ to leaving Real Sociedad.

And Kevin De Bruyne could leave the Etihad soon, with Inter Miami and San Diego FC prepared to battle for his services.

