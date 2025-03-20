Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reportedly ‘threatened’ the club in regards to his exit if they don’t pull off one minor achievement this season.

Haaland is one of the absolute most important players at the Etihad. That’s highlighted by the fact he broke the record to become the fastest Premier League player to 100 goals, completing the feat this season – his third at the club – after 94 games.

That nobody in the history of the league has ever been that potent in front of goal shows his massive worth to City.

That’s especially true given their standards have slipped this season, as they’re fifth after four successive title triumphs, and Haaland is still on 21 goals in the league this term.

But a report from Fichajes states he ‘threatens’ City with his potential exit. Indeed, he is said to have been ‘clear with the board’ that if City don’t qualify for the Champions League for next season, he’s jumping ship.

The fear of him leaving is compounded by the report stating Real Madrid are ‘on the lookout for any opportunity to sign him’.

Haaland’s stance is also said to have ‘set off alarm bells in Europe’, with other clubs seemingly spying the chance to land the striker.

City chances still good

City still have a good chance of landing a Champions League spot for next season. They are currently fifth in the Premier League and only a point shy of fourth.

It’s more than likely that England will have five spots in the elite European competition through the league, so they won’t be sweating much yet.

It also can’t be certain if Haaland does actually want to walk away from City, with the original source of information not known to be the most reliable.

Though the striker clearly wants to be involved in the biggest tournaments, he recently penned a near 10-year contract with City, and unless there are clauses on his exit which have not been published, it does not seem likely he’d turn his back on that.

Man City round-up: Kovavic exit planned

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that City are planning for the exit of midfield man Mateo Kovacic, who is attracting attention from Atletico Madrid.

The top target to replace the Croatian is currently Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

It has also been reported that Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is being tracked by the Citizens.

Meanwhile, it’s believed City are on the hunt for Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina, who is also on the radar or Liverpool and Chelsea.

