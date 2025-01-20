Manchester City are reportedly willing to lodge a bid of approximately £84million in order to sign Raphinha from Barcelona in the summer, provided two conditions are met.

City have previously held an interest in Raphinha. They were linked with him in 2023, but the Brazilian remained with Barcelona, and has reaped the rewards of that this term.

In 29 games in all competitions, Raphinha has a remarkable 31 goal contributions – 20 goals and 11 assists. Only two players have outscored him in La Liga this season, too.

Amid his top form, City are once again on the hunt, per reports in Spain.

It’s stated they will put a ‘fortune’ into signing Raphinha, with €100million (£84.5m/$104.2m) set aside for the transfer in the summer, rather than now.

Manager Pep Guardiola will endorse the signing provided two conditions are met. Firstly, he needs to know that Barcelona will play ball, as there’d be no point going after Raphinha otherwise.

Secondly, the City boss wants to know that the Brazilian has a desire to return to the Premier League, a division he last played in for Leeds United in in 2021/22.

City coming stronger than Arsenal

It is also believed that Arsenal remain in the hunt, having been linked with Raphinha at various different points.

It’s stated that they could look to lodge a proposal of €80million (£67.5m/$83.3m).

However, that is clearly some way below City’s offer, so the Gunners could struggle to convince Barcelona into the sale.

Arsenal might serve as a more attractive prospect for Raphinha right now, given they are six points ahead of City, but that is immaterial if Barca don’t accept their offer.

Man City round-up: McAtee could leave

Promising fringe man James McAtee could be set to leave City this month, with a £25million offer enough to see him go, per reports, while Mainz are said to have him in their sights.

Kyle Walker is also closing in on the exit, with AC Milan now said to be planning for the right-back’s arrival.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that City remain interested in Geovany Quenda, who Barcelona have now entered the scene for.

And though they let him go a few years back, Romeo Lavia has been hailed as the perfect fit for the Citizens.

