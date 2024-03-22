Man City offer elite attacker to Real Madrid in £86m-rated star swap as high-profile move nears

Pep Guardiola reportedly believes the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid gives him a chance at signing Rodrygo, and he has therefore decided he’ll offer Julian Alvarez to get him.

Guardiola has some of the world’s best attackers at his disposal at Manchester City. The Spaniard boasts a front line which can include Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Alvarez.

Haaland bagged a record-breaking 36 Premier League goals last season, Foden is largely seen as the most in-form player in the league at the moment, and Alvarez has proven himself a very useful asset this season.

Indeed, now in his second campaign at the Etihad, the Argentine has scored 16 goals this term, along with 12 assists.

That puts him level with Foden in terms of his combined tally of goal contributions in all competitions this term, and second only to Haaland.

Despite the fact he’s one of City’s most potent attacking assets, Guardiola is apparently ready to get rid.

According to Defensa Central, he’s ready to offer him to Real Madrid.

DON’T MISS: Five potential heirs to Kevin de Bruyne at Man City: £100m Liverpool target, West Ham star, Bayern Munich golden boy

Guardiola plotting explosive swap deal

He’s looking to do so in order to receive Real winger Rodrygo in return.

Indeed, the report states in order to get the Brazilian, City ‘would offer an exchange which would fully include’ Alvarez.

Recent reports state Rodrygo will command an £86million fee if he’s to be sold by the La Liga giants.

As such, City will have to hope they see Alvarez in the same price bracket, or it’s unlikely they’ll agree to the swap.

According to Defensa Central, Real may not agree to it in any case.

The report states it ‘will not be done’ as the Bernabeu outfit ‘trust Rodrygo’ and they assume he is ‘not touched’, seemingly meaning he’s untouchable.

Mbappe arrival could turn tide

City clearly have an admiration for Rodrygo, and that some of Real’s players will ‘clearly be affected by the arrival’ of Mbappe – which looks certain in the summer – seems as if it has accelerated their interest.

It’s said Guardiola ‘has a better chance’ of getting the Brazilian winger after the superstar Frenchman walks through the door.

Rodrygo has played every single game (41) in all competitions this season, and has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists.

But the amount he plays could be reduced when Mbappe walks through the door, and City are looking to capitalise on that.

The report suggests they’ll be out of luck, though, and it remains to be seen if they’ll attempt to go after Rodrygo anyway.

READ MORE: Who is Johan Bakayoko? The red-hot Belgian winger Liverpool and Man City are battling to sign