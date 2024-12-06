Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could replace Jack Grealish at Manchester City, with the club desperate to land the winger

Manchester City reportedly have their eye on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to the ‘inconsistencies’ of Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku, and will invest ‘whatever is necessary’ to land him.

City’s season has begun way below the standards they have set for themselves. They have won the Premier League in each of their last four seasons, dominating the league for much of that time.

While they have dipped at times, a nine-point gap to the leaders (Liverpool) is not something they have regularly had to overcome.

According to Fichajes, City are now looking to improve their attacking line, particularly out wide, due to the ‘inconsistencies’ of Grealish and Doku.

They state the Citizens have been in contact with entourage of Napoli winger Kvaratskhelia, positioning themselves as ‘one of the main candidates’ for him.

Described in the report as ‘perfect’ for City, it’s suggested Kvaratskhelia is worth £83million (€100m/$105.8m) but the Premier League champions will pay ‘whatever is necessary’ to land him.

DON’T MISS: Five players Man City must urgently sign replacements for as Guardiola crisis deepens

Kvaratskhelia battle on

City will have work on their hands to secure the signing of the Napoli man, though.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have all been linked with him.

It was suggested the Red Devils would offer Kvaratskhelia a five-year deal worth €8m net a season.

With City willing to pay big, though, they may well be able to beat their local rivals to the transfer.

Man City round-up: Transformative signing wanted

City are looking at another transformative signing, this time in defence, as they have eyes on Tottenham’s Cristian Romero to help shore up the backline.

Citizens star Rodri has also endorsed the signing of Spanish compatriot Nico Williams, as he’d take him “without a doubt”.

Meanwhile, some slowing City stars could be shown the door, with a report suggesting Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan are not the players they once were.

Walker could return to his boyhood club Sheffield United, who are hoping to land him.

Kvaratskhelia’s Napoli rise

September 2017 – After coming through the academy at Dinamo Tbilisi, Kvaratskhelia made his senior debut at the age of 16 and registered an assist in a 1-1 draw with FC Kolkheti 1913.

November 2017 – He scored his first goal in senior football to give his side a 1-0 win over Shukura Kobuleti.

March 2018 – Following a contract dispute with Dinamo Tbilisi, he joined FC Rustavi on a free transfer.

February 2019 – The winger joined Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow on a short-term loan deal.

May 2019 – He won the first trophy of his career after coming off the bench in the Russian Cup final win over Ural Yekaterinburg.

June 2019 – Kvaratskhelia made his senior debut for Georgia, starting in a 3-0 win over Gibraltar.

July 2019 – After his loan spell at Lokomotiv Moscow, he returned to Russia and signed a permanent deal with Rubin Kazan.

May 2021 – Kvaratskhelia picked up the Russian Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the second consecutive year.

March 2022 – His Rubin Kazan contract was terminated due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and he returned to Georgia to play for Dinamo Batumi.

July 2022 – Having registered eight goals and two assists in 11 appearances for Dinamo Batumi, Kvaratskhelia completed a €10million move to Napoli.

September 2022 – He marked his Champions League debut with an assist in a 4-1 win over Liverpool.

May 2023 – The Georgia international finished his debut season in Italy with the Serie A title after registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league appearances.

He also won the Serie A MVP award, the Serie A Goal of the Season award and the Champions League Young Player of the Season award.

June 2024 – The 23-year-old scored his first goal at a major international tournament to help Georgia secure a 2-0 win over Portugal at Euro 2024.