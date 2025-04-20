City are ready to up the ante for Diogo Costa

Manchester City will reportedly ‘step up their interest’ in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, with concerns about Ederson, who the goalkeeper is seen as a ‘perfect replacement’ for.

City goalkeeper Ederson has been in and out of the side this campaign. Of the 33 Premier League games City have played, the Brazilian has featured in 22.

Most absences have been due to injury, but some due to form. For a player who’s featured for City on 365 occasions, the faith in him there once was is not entirely the same now.

According to the Mirror, following another injury setback for Ederson, City will ‘step up’ their interest in Porto goalkeeper Costa.

It’s believed the Portuguese stopper, who has 18 clean sheets in all competitions this season, is the ‘perfect replacement’ for Ederson.

Costa has a £63million release clause, but the report suggests the club believes an offer of £50million should suffice.

DON’T MISS: Man City crisis: Nine biggest transfer mistakes that have caused Pep Guardiola downfall

Man Utd take a back seat

Rivals Manchester United have been keen on Costa of late, amid issues with current No.1 Andre Onana.

The level of the goalkeeper’s mistakes may be getting too much, with the Red Devils reportedly open to selling for in excess of £20million.

The latest report on United’s interest in Costa suggested they had watched him in action against Famalicao, in a 2-1 win.

But the Mirror suggests the Red Devils don’t have the finances to trigger the goalkeeper’s buyout, or to ‘challenge their rivals’ City in the race for his signature.

Man City round-up: Enormous Pedri bid reported

City are reportedly ready to lodge a British record offer for Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

It’s said they’ll look to ‘break the market’ with their offer for the 22-year-old.

The same report suggested they have given up on the signing of long-term target Florian Wirtz.

Meanwhile, City could lose one of their own superstars, as midfielder Rodri is said to be the ‘chosen one’ for Real Madrid, who believe negotiations ‘are possible’ to take the Spaniard back to his home country.

That could inadvertently strengthen Arsenal, too, as Rodri being the priority at Real means they might not bid for Martin Zubimendi, who the Gunners are getting close to.

Who has been the best Man City signing under Guardiola