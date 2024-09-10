Man City plan January signing to rectify Guardiola blunder, with immediate acceptance he was wrong

Manchester City are reportedly ready to pull the trigger on the signing of a striker in January, after Pep Guardiola decided against getting a replacement for Julian Alvarez in the summer.

City decided against signing a new striker in January. That was despite the fact they saw Alvarez – who bagged 19 goals last season – leave in an £84million transfer to Atletico Madrid.

That sale means that Erling Haaland is now the only recognised senior striker in the City squad.

At the back end of the transfer window, Guardiola admitted it was maybe “a mistake” not to replace Alvarez, and City already seem to have accepted that he was indeed wrong not to.

Indeed, Football Insider reports that they are ‘ready to pull the trigger’ on a striker signing in January.

It’s said they will press ahead with a signing if they fall behind in the title race – they’re currently top – or if injuries hit.

And the striker position, with only one man filling it, is seen as the top of the wish list.

City will have big money

If Haaland is injured, it will be unsurprising if City fins somebody to take his place for a while.

Indeed, his seven goals in three games so far this term will be a tally they will be eager to get somewhere near with a new forward.

Previous reports, also from FI, stated Guardiola would be given £100million in the January window.

That’s after he spent less than £30million in the summer, but sold around £160million worth of talent.

Lots of places for money to go

But that money might not only go on a striker.

Marc Guehi is one of the main names on the City radar, with Guardiola of the belief that he can help the club continue their dominance of English football after four Premier League titles in as many years.

Also on the radar are Bundesliga pair Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

More Premier League moves could be made at City, too.

Adam Wharton, who has already debuted for England and been to a major tournament at 20 years old, is on the radar, as well as Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, who could make a useful Haaland backup.

There could be a lot of inbound transfers at the Etihad soon, and if that is the case, Guardiola will be glad he did not spend much this summer.

How will Haaland cope

So far without Alvarez for backup, Haaland has been fantastic, bagging seven goals in three games this term, including hat-tricks in both of this last two games.

But he did miss seven Premier League games last season through injury.

The campaign prior, the Norwegian sat out two league games because of injury.

As such, there is definite chance that he’ll not be available for every game of City’s title defence.

If he is to only miss a few games, the Citizens can get by with somebody deputising up top, but if Haaland were to miss a significant period, they’d want somebody else in the mix.

