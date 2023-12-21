Man City plans for Micah Hamilton revealed after stunning Champions League debut impact

Manchester City are ready to reward their latest academy graduate Micah Hamilton with a new contract, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Hamilton recently made his first-team debut in their Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade – scoring a brilliant solo goal in the process.

In the same game, he won a penalty that Kalvin Phillips slotted home to win it for City.

Whilst 20-year-old Hamilton is still not a full-blown member of the first-team, the club have been sufficiently impressed with his progress to tie him down to a longer term deal.

Indeed, Hamilton has starred in the academy this term. In nine Premier League 2 games, the forward has chipped in with five assists.

He also assisted the second goal in a victory over Grimsby in the EFL Trophy, a match he captained, as is regularly the case for the academy.

Hamilton’s current deal is due to expire in the summer, but a new contract is now in the offing.

The likes of Phil Foden and Rico Lewis have come through the City academy and made a name for themselves in senior football, and they’re hoping Hamilton can be the next off the production line.

