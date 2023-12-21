Manchester City

Manchester City

Premier League • England

Man City plans for Micah Hamilton revealed after stunning Champions League debut impact

Micah Hamilton, Manchester City, November 2021

Manchester City youngster Micah Hamilton in action

Manchester City are ready to reward their latest academy graduate Micah Hamilton with a new contract, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Hamilton recently made his first-team debut in their Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade – scoring a brilliant solo goal in the process.

In the same game, he won a penalty that Kalvin Phillips slotted home to win it for City.

Whilst 20-year-old Hamilton is still not a full-blown member of the first-team, the club have been sufficiently impressed with his progress to tie him down to a longer term deal.

Indeed, Hamilton has starred in the academy this term. In nine Premier League 2 games, the forward has chipped in with five assists.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Man City battle erupts as world-class Bayern star put up for sale; second Klopp target also available

He also assisted the second goal in a victory over Grimsby in the EFL Trophy, a match he captained, as is regularly the case for the academy.

Hamilton’s current deal is due to expire in the summer, but a new contract is now in the offing.

The likes of Phil Foden and Rico Lewis have come through the City academy and made a name for themselves in senior football, and they’re hoping Hamilton can be the next off the production line.

READ MORE: Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd battling to beat European giants to Lille sensation Leny Yoro

Manchester City