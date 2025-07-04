Manchester City are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to land a star Champions League finalist, who is said to be ‘deeply disappointed’ at his club and is available for just £21.5million.

City have signed four players already this summer as they look to improve upon their third-placed Premier League finish last term. As a serial winner of the title, they’ll want to challenge for it again next term.

Tijjani Reijnders has improved the midfield, Rayan Cherki the attack and Rayan Ait-Nouri one side of the defence, with Marcus Bettinelli joining as a backup goalkeeper.

With the left-back position sorted, City are ready to go after a right-back, given they want to see the back of Kyle Walker.

A few options have been mooted, and most recently, El Nacional have linked them with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

But there have been questions raised in regards to the project at Inter after the departure of coach Simone Inzaghi, and Dumfries is believed to be ‘deeply disappointed’.

He’ll not be a hard man to get, given he has a €25million (£21.5m) release clause, active until July 15, and City are said to be in ‘pole position’ to land him.

City could beat rivals Man Utd

If City were to sign Dumfries, they’d be getting a great player, who was directly involved in 17 goals from right-back last season, including two goals and three assists on the way to the Champions League final.

But they would also deal potential damage to rivals Manchester United, as Red Devils legend Gary Neville wants them to be the club who lands Dumfries.

In May, Neville said: “Do you know what I kept thinking, I was thinking with United playing with their back five and the wing-backs, I was thinking about that right wing-back Dumfries, for United.

“I’d like to see him in the Premier League. Dumfries, how good was he? Unbelievable. He’s so good, he’s so good.”

Man City round-up: January signing ready to leave

According to reports, January City signing Nico Gonzalez is prepared to leave the club in search of more opportunities.

It’s believed Pep Guardiola has lost faith in him, with Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders more likely to play.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are attempting to stop City from signing Tino Livramento by setting an £80million price tag.

It’s said only an ‘astronomical’ figure will see the Magpies sell their right-back.

