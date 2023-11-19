Man City positioned to end two-year chase for star left-back as insider reveals extensive scouting

Manchester City are putting themselves in a position to end a two-year chase for Alphonso Davies as Fabrizio Romano has revealed they’ve been scouting him all that time.

City are blessed with a rich owner and one of the best managers in the world. As such, they do not find it difficult to recruit quality players to the club.

Some of the biggest snares in recent seasons were those of Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland. Both men have added quality to the side after years of top performances elsewhere.

City also dropped a bomb when they recruited RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol for £77.6million.

Other than in the Premier League, where he’s featured regularly, the defender has played just four times for City in other competitions.

That highlights the strength in depth in the City squad, and that depth could increase even more soon.

Indeed, the Citizens’ name has recently been added to the list of clubs that want to snare Bayern Munich left-back Davies.

It’s reported £43.5million could be enough for any side to land him.

City tracked Davies for two years – Romano

That fee is not likely to be a problem for City. What’s more, the potential deal could put an end their years of admiration for the Canadian.

Indeed, transfer insider Romano has revealed they’ve taken trips to watch him on countless occasions for two years.

“I can tell you that Manchester City in the last two years have always been in attendance to keep an eye on Alphonso Davies,” he said on Kick.

“He’s a player they always appreciated, but as we mentioned before, Real Madrid are pushing and they really want the player.

“Man City have sent their scouts multiple times to see the evolution of Alphonso Davies as one of the best full-backs in the world.”

Davies could add to defensive corps

While City have just signed Gvardiol who plays as a left-back, it’s not out of the realms of possibility that they’d look to have two top quality players in that position.

Indeed, Guardiola signed both Julian Alvarez and Haaland, and both those players are thriving at City.

The manager is also well known for rotating players in the midfield and other attacking areas, with it never truly clear who’s going to play where.

As such, Davies could be added to the backline, and could ever be utilised in a more attacking role, as he is for Canada.

While Real are in the race, a recent report suggested the main deciding factor will be where the left-back wants to play, and while it’s said he’s already held positive talks with the La Liga side, that City have been fans of his for two years surely helps their case.

