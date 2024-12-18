Evan Ferguson could be signed by Manchester City in the summer

Manchester City will reportedly sign a marksman in January after they land a midfielder, and it’s reported the risky signing of Evan Ferguson is one they are considering.

City are in the worst period of their recent history. Never have they been in such a poor position under Pep Guardiola as they are right now.

The Citizens are fifth in the Premier League, have won one out of their last 11 games in all competitions, and recently lost to rivals Manchester United. Five sides have outscored them in the league this season, and that could soon be rectified.

GIVEMESPORT states City will aim to bring in a marksman if they succeed in scoring a midfielder early in the January window.

They are believed to be prioritising the loan market in order to land a proven centre-forward in the winter, before revisiting the situation in the summer.

And the report states that Brighton striker Ferguson, who has just one goal this term, could be targeted by City.

That snare was previously suggested to be ‘too risky’, but the signing of the Irishman could well be a risk Pep Guardiola’s side are now willing to take, to add an alternative striker to Erling Haaland on loan.

Kolo Muani on the radar

The report also states that Paris Saint-Germain’a Randal Kolo Muani could be offered a route out of the club.

The striker has not played far over 500 minutes this term, and City are said to be contemplating whether to profit from him being frozen out at the Parc des Princes. Informal contacts have reportedly already been made.

It is believed Guardiola feels that not many players of the striker’s calibre will be available in January.

That is seemingly why the loan market could be so ideal for the Citizens, and PSG’s strong bargaining position may not mean much if the Premier League champions are to only pursue a loan deal.

PSG could, of course, demand an obligation to buy Kolo Muani is included, and with City looking to revisit their striker situation in the summer, it feels unlikely they’d take that gamble, not knowing if they really want him.

Man City round-up: January priority set

The aforementioned desire to land a midfielder has seen City land at Atalanta, and Ederson, who is now their top target, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Alternatives to the Brazilian include Adam Wharton, Tijjani Reijnders and Bruno Guimaraes.

Meanwhile, danger of losing Haaland in the summer is ramping up, with Barcelona reportedly ready to try for his signing.

And City could fail in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz, with the Bayer Leverkusen man potentially penning a new deal rather than moving to an interested side.

