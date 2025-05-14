A Manchester City plan could be in tatters as it has been revealed that Newcastle are ‘adamant’ that they are ‘refusing to sell’ a star who the Citizens wanted to take over from a departing player.

City will see two of their most influential stars during their Premier League dynasty depart in the summer. Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have each won six league titles, and have racked up other 700 appearances in total.

De Bruyne won’t be offered a new deal, and though Walker has a contract up until 2026, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed he will ‘100 per cent leave’ even if current loan club AC Milan don’t buy him.

As a result, Romano stated City wanted to sign Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento to take over from him.

But the Magpies have put a spanner in the works, with GIVEMESPORT reporting they are ‘refusing to sell’ the right-back.

The report states Newcastle are ‘adamant’ that they will not cash in on him amid interest from City. Indeed, ‘influential figures’ at St James’ Park are said to be confident they will ‘succeed in keeping him’.

That is two players they will refuse to cash in on, with Alexander Isak another.

DON’T MISS: Kevin De Bruyne: Every club linked with Man City legend, including Ronaldo, Messi link up

City have other options

City do have other options at right-back if Livramento is not available, which it seems is the case.

Romano stated there was a four-man shortlist on the right side of defence.

However, the former Chelsea and Southampton full-back was the only player named on it.

There have been links between City and Juventus right-back Nicolo Savona of late, with it suggested the Premier League giants have a verbal agreement over personal terms with the youngster.

Man City round-up: Wirtz transfer chances

TEAMtalk is aware that Bayer Leverkusen don’t want to sell City target to a Bundesliga rival, which will given Bayern Munich – another interested side – a tough ask when attempting to lure him in.

City have met with the midfielder’s camp in order to attempt to lure him in.

Meanwhile, the Manchester outfit have other options if they aren’t to land Wirtz.

TEAMtalk is aware that Morgan Gibbs-White and Tijjani Reijnders are both being courted. City have approached AC Milan in attempts to sign the latter.

Who’s City’s best Prem signing in last decade?