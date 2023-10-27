Man City name record-breaking price for Real Madrid, Barcelona target Guardiola is ‘desperate’ to keep

Manchester City will reportedly ask for a record sale fee of £80million if they are to let Real Madrid, Barcelona target Julian Alvarez leave.

Alvarez is going from strength to strength in a City shirt. After playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland for much of last season – but still bagging 17 goals in all competitions – the Argentine has been a very useful asset to Pep Guardiola this term.

He’s started every single Premier League game this season, and has largely played alongside Haaland, showcasing his versatility as an attacker.

Alvarez has thrived as a second striker, an attacking-midfielder, a winger and even a central midfielder, notching four goals and four assists for the Citizens in the league, as well as a further three goals and an assist in the Champions League.

City are rife with attacking options, and the Argentine is currently showing he’s one of their very best.

But, his top returns in front of goal have alerted some big names to the potential of a transfer, as they want to turn Alvarez into the main man in their respective attacks.

Real Madrid are said to be keeping an eye on him, with the forward being seen as a ‘viable option’ to replace star striker Karim Benzema, who left for Saudi Arabia in the summer; Alvarez would apparently ‘be delighted to play in Spain’.

He may have more than one option to do so, with Barcelona also on the lookout for an elite goalscorer, as Robert Lewandowski’s future currently looks uncertain, and the La Liga giants see Alvarez as a perfect replacement up top.

Man City want £80million to let Alvarez go

The report detailing Barca’s interest suggests Alvarez has a £43.3million release clause, though it’s not clear if that is actually in his contract.

The latest report from Football Insider suggests it isn’t, as City are looking for almost double that to let their star forward leave.

Indeed, it’s reported it would take a bid of ‘at least £80million’ for them to even consider selling him. That would break their record sale by some way – currently Raheem Sterling’s £47.5million departure to Chelsea.

It’s said that the Citizens ‘do not need the money’ and are also ‘desperate’ to keep Alvarez at the club, hence asking for such a large sum.

Their price might take Barcelona out of the hunt, given their well-documented financial struggles at present, but Real might still consider the signing, knowing they could have a star for the next decade.

Alvarez could become City legend

While it’s very early days in his career, 23-year-old Alvarez could become a legend at City if he stays. He’s already helped them to a treble – last season’s Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

His impact has been greater this season, and City are just two points behind leaders Tottenham in the Premier League.

With that being said, his growing impact could be one of the driving forces in City’s future triumphs. He may well want to have that status, having had a taste of winning right away in his career in England.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal ‘still interested’ in talented Serie A defender despite bumper deal