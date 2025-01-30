Manchester City have reportedly knocked back four teams who offered to sign James McAtee, as they are scared to repeat the situation of Cole Palmer.

City have sold a number of players who have gone on to become stars at different European sides. Jeremie Frimpong, Pedro Porro, Jadon Sancho and most notably, Palmer, are among them.

City allowed the latter to join Chelsea in the summer of 2023, only for him to become an immediate star at Stamford Bridge, after being an understudy to the big boys at the Etihad.

That mistake is seemingly still haunting them in the situation of another attacking-midfielder who’s come from their academy – McAtee.

He has been of interest to Bundesliga sides Mainz, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, all of which are said to have lodged offers to buy the midfielder for in the region of £30million (€35.8m/$37.4m), per TBRFootball.

City have rejected all offers, as they feel McAtee can become a firm part of their first team.

They’d like to avoid a situation like Palmer’s, where they sold a player clearly ready to star in the side, and they feel that McAtee is of similar quality.

DON’T MISS: Man City crisis: Nine biggest transfer mistakes that have caused Pep Guardiola downfall

City stamp their feet on McAtee

The report suggests that City will continue to reject offers.

Further to that, TEAMtalk is aware that the Citizens have made it clear the attacking-midfielder will not be sold.

If the situation of Palmer is anything to go by, McAtee’s value could rise far beyond £30million once he beds into the first team.

By that point, the club are likely to have a star they don’t want to sell, but will have the option to get more money from him if they decide to.

Man City round-up: Douglas Luiz wants Villa return

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz reportedly ‘wants’ a transfer to City, who owned him for two years, but he never played for.

There is also renewed interest in City midfield target Bruno Guimaraes from Barcelona, TEAMtalk can confirm.

But it’s believed City could end up landing his Newcastle team-mate Sandro Tonali, who Real Madrid area also being linked with.

Meanwhile, the Citizens are likely to look for a new club for winger Kayky, given they are preparing to end his current loan spell at Sparta Rotterdam.

Where will Man City finish in the Prem?