Man City replacing De Bruyne with Euro sensation is ‘priority’ as clock ticks for star midfielder

Manchester City have reportedly identified Xavi Simons as their ‘priority target’ tom replace Kevin De Bruyne, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

De Bruyne has been one of City’s greatest assets in the modern era. The attacking-midfielder has won 18 team honours with them – including a Champions League and six Premier League titles – scored 103 goals and assisted another 171 in 387 games.

But his contract is up at the end of the season, and while he is open to penning a new deal, there is no sign of that coming to fruition quite yet.

As such, City are working as if De Bruyne will not be their player next season, and have Simons in their sights.

According to Football Insider, the Citizens’ sights are set on the Dutchman as the long-term successor to De Bruyne.

Indeed, he is now a ‘priority target’ for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It is believed that they will be given competition by Liverpool and Bayern Munich for his signature.

De Bruyne continues to be linked away

With his contract due to be up in the summer, it is no surprise that sides are looking to prise De Bruyne away from City, knowing they can do so without having to pay a transfer fee.

Some MLS sides have been linked with the 33-year-old.

As have clubs in the Saudi Pro League, and moves to both of those locations are likely to come with big contracts.

There is still a chance that the Belgian remains with City, but there is also a chance that his age and depleting contract means he could look favourably upon the exit door.

Man City planning more signings

Another two potential heirs to De Bruyne are Jamal Musiala and Eberechi Eze. The former has rejected a contract proposal from Bayern Munich, which could lead sides to believe he’ll be an easy target.

In terms of interest in Eze, Tottenham are said to be fearful that they have lost ground to a big side, and it’s suggested but not confirmed that it could be one of City or Arsenal.

Another Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi, is also said to be on City’s radar, with Guardiola of the belief he can help keep their levels of dominance in the English game high.

Championship sensation Chris Rigg is also on the list, with City among the Premier League sides impressed with his performances at Sunderland, as a teenager.

How does Simons compare to De Bruyne

De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders ever to play in the Premier League, with his 113 assists the second most in the competition’s history.

But in terms of creative statistics, Simons is not far behind him. He assisted 16 goals in all competitions last season.

As per FBRef statistics, Simons’ pass completion percentage last season was better – 79.3 per cent to De Bruyne’s 75.4 per cent.

The RB Leipzig loanee completed more medium and long passes than the City man did.

While he had less expected assists on the season – 9.8 to De Bruyne’s 11.5, he was deemed much more likely to score, with an xG of 8.3, while De Bruyne’s was down at 2.4.

If he is to move on from the Etihad, Simons seems a great player to take over from him.

