Juventus are exploring the possibility of landing Bernardo Silva on a free transfer next summer – but TEAMtalk sources in Italy stress it is still very early in the process.

The Manchester City playmaker has been linked with a move to Serie A, with whispers of Juve’s interest now being confirmed in Turin.

The idea would be to strike a deal as his contract at the Etihad expires at the end of the season, opening the door for one of Europe’s most technically gifted midfielders to bring his talents to Italy.

However, TEAMtalk sources in Turin insist there has been no formal approach to Silva‘s camp and no discussions between the clubs.

For now, it remains only an ambition rather than an active negotiation.

Even in the event of a free transfer, the finances could prove problematic. Silva, 31, is among City’s highest earners – banking around £300,000 a week.

Juventus’ current wage structure is nowhere near that level, with their top stars understood to earn in the region of half that figure.

That disparity raises serious doubts over whether a deal could realistically be struck, unless Silva is prepared to make a significant personal sacrifice or Juve undergo a major financial shift.

The club have been carefully balancing the books in recent years and sources close to the situation admit the Portuguese international’s demands are likely to prove “out of reach” as things stand.

For now, Silva’s focus remains on City, where he continues to be a vital part of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Silva urged to move on

While Silva is not actively pursuing a move away, that does not mean he won’t, and former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has told him it’s time for a new challenge.

“It also feels to me like – again, this is difficult because I’ve been at a club for a long time, but like a Bernardo Silva,” he said.

“He has to be moved on because [Ilkay] Gundogan’s gone now, and Ederson’s gone.”

