Man City rival Liverpool in chase of Championship star, with crucial first-teamer seeking shock exit

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is reportedly looking to the exit door and it would be a shock if he was not to leave, and a move for a Championship goalkeeper is being lined up as a result.

Ederson has now played seven seasons at the Etihad, and has been one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers in that time. He’s won the league title on six occasions, has kept clean sheets in almost half the games he’s played, and won the Champions League, and a number of domestic trophies.

His record, particularly in the league, shows how consistent he has been during his time at City.

But the 30-year-old’s consistency in terms of appearances last season, with a couple of injuries keeping him out for short periods.

According to GIVEMESPORT, after he was hooked for Stefan Ortega in the penultimate Premier League game of the season, due to injury, the goalkeeper started ‘acting strangely’.

And his emotions reportedly lead City to believe his head may have been turned.

Ederson has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent months.

Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are the main sides reportedly looking to take the Brazilian onboard in this transfer window.

Ederson could seek way out

It’s believed he has been offered ‘staggering’ personal terms to leave the Etihad.

And as per GMS, it would be ‘more of a surprise’ if Ederson does not leave the club than if he does this summer.

City are not expected to stand in the goalkeeper’s way if it becomes clear that he no longer wants to represent them.

And it’s suggested that Stefan Ortega could be given the gloves in City’s net in that case.

The German has played 34 games in all competitions in his two seasons with the Manchester outfit.

Patterson on Guardiola’s radar

And if he moves up the pecking order, Pep Guardiola seemingly wants to recruit a new second-choice goalkeeper, or could just replace Ederson entirely.

It’s not known which is the more likely, but Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson is being linked with a move to the Etihad, with Guardiola scouring the market for the ideal acquisition.

Patterson has missed just one Championship game for the Black Cats in the past two seasons, and has kept 26 clean sheets in those games.

He’s been identified as a potential Premier League goalkeeper already, with Liverpool having been linked for a while.

‘Admiring glances’ from City could suggest a move to the top is coming if Ederson does up sticks.

