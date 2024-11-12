Ederson could be replaced at Manchester City by Mike Maignan

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as they look to other options than Ederson, who could soon leave the club.

Ederson has played for City for more than seven seasons. In that time, he has played 346 games across all competitions, and won 18 trophies.

But according to Fichajes, City are looking at possible moves to strengthen the goalkeeper position, and are exploring their options to do so.

That is partly because of links between Ederson and the Saudi Pro League.

It’s said City have set their sights on AC Milan keeper Maignan to potentially take over from the Brazilian.

It’s believed his solidarity in net in the Serie A has caught the attention of several top-flight teams.

It’s also suggested that a move to City would be a step up for the Frenchman, and give him the opportunity to fight for some of the most important trophies in Europe, with it’s said Milan can’t offer him.

Maignan on Real Madrid radar

But City will have competition from European giants Real Madrid for the signing of Maignan.

In September, TEAMtalk learned that Los Blancos were showing concrete interest in the goalkeeper.

Information on a possible transfer was asked for by the club when Thibaut Courtois was injured last season.

Of late, Real asked again for updated costs and conditions for the signing of Maignan. The belief that the goalkeeper wants to win trophies meant the La Liga giants were well placed for the transfer.

City can offer the same, but Maignan’s French team-mates at Real have been speaking highly of the club, which could give them the edge over the Citizens.

Man City round-up: Haaland could exit

Barcelona are plotting a huge triple transfer, and it’s said that Erling Haaland is the first name on that list.

City, meanwhile, are said to have accelerated their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with a plan to activate his €60m (£49.7m/€64m) release clause.

There continued to be speculation about Pep Guardiola’s City career ending, with the manager’s contract up at the end of this season.

However, it is not believed that his former understudies Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca will be on the radar to take his place, as City will likely want a manager who has experience of winning trophies at the top level.

