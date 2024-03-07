Man City star delivers brutal TAA put-down as he ‘doesn’t know’ treble-winning feeling amid trophy argument

Erling Haaland has hit back at Trent Alexander-Arnold as he "doesn't know" the feeling of winning the treble

Erling Haaland has issued a brutal response regarding the feeling of winning the treble after Trent Alexander-Arnold stated trophies “mean more” to Liverpool than Manchester City.

The Citizens have been the most dominant force in English football under Pep Guardiola. Indeed, since the Spaniard joined in 2016, the Manchester outfit have won five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and two Community Shields.

They also won the Champions League for the first time in their history last season, adding it to the league and FA Cup trophies they also took back to the Etihad last term.

There have been sprinklings of Liverpool trophies amid the period of City dominance.

In five of the last six seasons, Guardiola’s men have won the Premier League – the one time in that spell it was not won by City, the Reds took it back to Anfield.

They also won the Champions League in 2018/19, the FA Cup in 2021/22 and the League Cup in 2021/22 and 2023/24.

City have won double the trophies Liverpool have under their current managers, winning that competition by 16 to eight.

Reds full-back Alexander-Arnold recently stated that when his side win their trophies they “mean more” as they are up against a “machine that’s built to win.”

He also noted there is a contrast in the clubs’ respective financial situations, failing to recognise how his side have the most expensive goalkeeper and one of the most expensive defenders of all-time.

Haaland hits back at Alexander-Arnold claim

However, City striker Haaland – who won three trophies in his debut season at the Etihad last term – has brought brutally hit back at the Liverpool man by suggesting the feeling of winning the treble was a great one, and one that he doesn’t have the experience to speak about.

“If he wants to say that, ok,” Haaland said on Sky Sports.

“I’ve been here one year and I won the treble and that was quite a nice feeling. I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling. That’s what I felt last season and it was quite nice.”

He also suggested Alexander-Arnold’s talk is ineffective as a way of getting under the skin, as was likely his aim, ahead of the clubs’ matchup this weekend.

“They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that, but I don’t mind,” Haaland added.

Haaland hails big-club rivalry

The Norwegian striker went on to state he is excited to have the chance to get one over on Liverpool, who are currently the best side in the league.

“It’s going to be a great game. Liverpool are top of the league, so they’ve been the best this season so far. So we have to try and play at our best,” Haaland said

“I think City-Liverpool is a really special game in general, so it’s going to be a special game and it’s going to be a really important game.”

