Rodri has decided on Barcelona instead of Real Madrid as his next side

Manchester City superstar Rodri has reportedly decided that if he is to move on from his current club, he’d prefer to head to Barcelona than Real Madrid, as the latter would be a ‘betrayal’ of his former side.

Rodri has clearly been one of City’s absolute most important assets in the last couple of seasons. That he won the Ballon d’Or recently highlights his standing not only at City, but in world football.

He might never have guessed he’d be in this position when he left Atletico Madrid in 2019.

But now that he’s reached the top, he could return to Spain as one of the best players in the world.

He is said to have left the door open to a move next summer, and it’s believed his preference would be to go back to La Liga.

The two biggest clubs in the league, Barcelona and Real, are the likeliest recipients of the Spain star, and it’s said both are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation.

But Real seem to have been dumped out of the race, as El Nacional reports he would rather end up with Barca, partially because heading to former side Atletico’s cross-city rivals would be a ‘betrayal’ to the side who helped him towards the top.

What’s more, it’s believed Rodri feels his style of play fits better in Hansi Flick’s Barca system than it would at Real.

City plan to stop Rodri exit

But if City have anything to do with it, there won’t be an impending exit for Rodri.

Indeed, of late it was reported that they are moving to tie him down to a new deal.

It was described as an ‘anti-Real Madrid plan’, given the Spanish giants’ hopes of landing the midfielder.

But if Rodri was to pen a new deal, it would show Barcelona, as well as Real, his commitment to the club, and dash any hopes of the 28-year-old being signed any time soon.

Man City round-up: Rodri replacement eyed

City do have some potential replacements for Rodri in their sights. It’s believed they want to sign Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios, who could mimic the Spaniard’s career path if he was to join the Citizens.

Martin Zubimendi is also on the list, though Liverpool have been told to land him in order to ensure the gap from the Reds at the top of the Premier League to City in second remains.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is said to be hopeful that City can sign former Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, who moved to Bournemouth in the summer.

And City could sell Jack Grealish, with Tottenham potentially finally being able to land him, as they are said to be interested years after they almost landed him

Rodri vital asset for City