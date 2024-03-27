Man City targeting quality Serie A goalkeeper as ousted Prem stopper could get last laugh

A Milan Svilar move to the Premier League could see Rui Patricio get the last laugh

Manchester City have reportedly identified Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar as an ‘option’ as their next goalkeeper, while Wolves man Jose Sa could be ousted a man who also replaced his predecessor.

City have trusted Ederson with the gloves since he joined ahead of the 2017/18 season. He’s played consistently and proved himself to be one of the world’s best goalkeepers over the course of his 325 games.

His understudy, Stefan Ortega, has also proven a useful member of the side at times. He played in two Champions League wins last season when City won the tournament, and was the preferred option for every single FA Cup game, a competition City also triumphed in.

Ederson was recently injured, and Ortega played in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, and is also expected to be between the sticks for up to a month.

But while he’s a useful asset, the German could soon be on his way out of the door at the Etihad.

Indeed, talks over a new contract are reportedly not progressing, and it therefore looks likely that he will be able to leave in the summer.

City will obviously want to find a useful replacement for Ortega.

According to HITC, they have already got one man in mind to take his spot.

City interested in Svilar

The report states Roma goalkeeper Svilar ‘is an option’ to replace Ortega.

That he’s confident with the ball at his feet is seen as a draw for City.

Svilar has only played six Serie A games for Roma this season, but has ousted former Wolves man Rui Patricio, and the club have won four of the six games he’s played in, with Svilar keeping two clean sheets.

As a result of his good performances, it’s said he’s ‘one to look out for’ in terms of a potential City move.

Wolves looking at Sa replacement

However, they are not the only Premier League outfit with Svilar on their mind.

Indeed, HITC states Wolves are one of the clubs that are keen on him, as Gary O’Neil’s system is proving a challenge for Sa in terms of playing the ball out.

As such, there’s potential that the Portuguese is ousted by the same man that has ousted his Wolves predecessor, Patricio.

The latter would get the last laugh in that scenario, as if Svilar is sold, he could get his place back at Roma – the club he left Wolves for – and the man who replaced him at Molineux may be without a role.

That said, Roma are said to be under ‘no immediate pressure’ to cash in on Svilar, and there is actually a chance that Patricio heads to Saudi Arabia. If his 24-year-old teammate leaves, though, he might want to stay and hope he’s given his place back.

