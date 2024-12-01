Juma Bah could join Manchester City in January, with the club keeping tabs on him

Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Sierra Leonean centre-back Juma Bah, who could join an elite group, with a potential January move in the works.

City are largely known for signing already top-level players. In recent seasons, the likes of Erling Haaland, Mateo Kovacic and Manuel Akanji were already playing at massive clubs.

City do also have previous for picking out gems, with Julian Alvarez somewhat inexperienced, though with a good bank of form in a small space of time.

It looks like they could soon look to land an even less experienced player than he was.

The Sun reports City scouts are keeping tabs on Sierra Leonean Real Valladolid defender Bah. The 18-year-old is yet to represent his national side, but has impressed in seven games for his club this season, after being fast-tracked into the first team.

As a result, it’s believed City could make a move for him in the January window.

They do have competition for Bah’s signature, with Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace all watching the 6ft 5in defender, too.

City’s defensive woes

City have largely been very defensively sound under Pep Guardiola. Not since 2016/17 have they conceded more goals than they have played games in the Premier League – shipping 39 goals in 38 games that season.

At the moment, they are on course to be the wrong side of that line, having had 17 goals put past them in 12 games this term.

Those figures are not helped by a 4-0 trouncing at the hands of Tottenham, which came two games after they lost 4-1 to Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Defensive stability is clearly a must, and Bah’s physical assets could help to stem the flow of goals.

Man City round-up: Gabri Veiga on radar

City are also keen to improve their midfield, and attacking-midfield star Gabri Veiga, who swapped Spain for Saudi Arabia last season, is reportedly on their radar.

As is defensive-midfielder Rocco Reitz, a German who is likened to Michael Ballack.

Meanwhile, City are said to be most active in the pursuit of Atalanta left-back Matteo Ruggeri.

And an exodus could be coming, with it being suggested that Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne could both be in the final year of their time at the Etihad.

Bah could join Exclusive Prem club

Bah made history on his La Liga debut for Valladolid, becoming the first Sierra Leonean ever to play in the Spanish top flight.

While players from the country have played in the Premier League, so far, there have only been six:

Al Bangura – 2006-07

Steven Caulker – 2011-16

Curtis Davies – 2007-17

Albert Jarrett – 2006-07

Sullay Kaikai – 2015-18

Kei Kamara – 2012-13