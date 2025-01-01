Manchester City are reportedly ‘accelerating’ their interest in Barcelona man Dani Olmo, who is seen as the leading target to replace Kevin De Bruyne.

Barcelona’s summer signing of Olmo could work out as a terrible deal. They struggled to register him initially after the £45million signing, and are in the same boat for the second half of the season.

If that remains the case – which looks likely after they lost a second appeal given they’re unable to meet the La Liga wage cap – Olmo would be able to walk away for free.

Football Insider reports City are ‘accelerating’ interest in him after that appeal was turned down.

A recent report stated the Citizens were one of a few Premier League sides – along with Manchester United and Arsenal – who were looking at landing the attacking-midfielder.

Rather than just having their eye on him, it seems City are now putting their plans into motion.

Olmo is De Bruyne’s replacement

Olmo was wanted by City in the summer, before he was snapped up by Barca. Then, he would’ve strengthened an already strong side, but now, he could fulfil a different purpose.

Indeed, the report states he is the leading target to replace De Bruyne.

The City star is out of contract in the summer, but is being courted by clubs now, including in the Saudi Pro League.

Pep Guardiola’s side will only let De Bruyne leave if his replacement has been signed, meaning Olmo’s snare is an important one.

Man City round-up: Grealish exit on cards

Jack Grealish has been linked with a move to Tottenham, years after they nearly signed him from Aston Villa.

A return to Villa has been touted, too, with Lee Hendrie feeling it could be a good route out of City for the star: “It would be brilliant if he came back. I do feel he has to go and leave Man City at the moment to find some enjoyment in his game.”

In terms of inbounds, City are tracking Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina, though the City Ground outfit are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

And Jonathan David is another potential signing in the January transfer window.

