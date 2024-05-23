Man City transfers: De Bruyne open to MLS transfer route with talks open and big splash prepared

Kevin De Bruyne is open to moving to the Southern California region of San Diego after the new football club approached him

Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly had initial talks with MLS side San Diego FC over a move to the South California city that he is open to living in.

De Bruyne is one of City’s most successful players. The Belgian has just won his sixth Premier League title with the Citizens, adding to five League Cups, two FA Cups – with chance at another this season – and a Champions League.

In terms of personal honours, he’s got the most assists in the club’s history, the second-most assists in Premier League history, and is in the top 10 league appearance holders for his club.

He’s already set to go down as a legend for what he’s done in City’s golden era, and he could add to his status by collecting a few more accolades before time is up.

But it’s unclear how far in the future that will be, with an increasing number of reports of late suggesting clubs from across the globe are lining up for him.

Of late, TEAMtalk sources provided information that City are fearful of losing him, given the 32-year-old is only contracted for another year.

Amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, MLS sides have been linked with the snare of De Bruyne.

The latest is a side that does not yet exist, San Diego, but that already seem to have a leg up on some other clubs.

De Bruyne open to San Diego route

The Southern California side will enter the league in 2025, and have discussed De Bruyne as an option.

According to The Athletic, they’ve discussed that signing with the midfielder himself.

It’s believed the Belgian would be open to living in San Diego, so it’s a transfer that could potentially have legs.

However, nothing has gone further than the initial conversation between the two parties.

If that was to happen and San Diego were to get De Bruyne, they’d be making a big splash.

A new side coming into the league with one of the best attacking-midfielders ever at their disposal would be a scary sight for other sides, and a sign that the new boys are not there just to take part.

The ownership clearly has money to burn, having shattered the previous record expansion fee paid by Charlotte FC, who joined the MLS in 2022.

That said, San Diego could have the funds to bring De Bruyne on board and start things off very much on the right foot.

