Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri have both been watched by Manchester City

Manchester City are reportedly ‘desperate’ for new signings, and have joined Liverpool in pursuit of two Premier League left-backs to improve their defence.

City have defended worse this season than they ever have before under Pep Guardiola. After 13 Premier League games, the champions are fifth in the table, and have conceded 19 goals.

Their aggregate score over the last three games is 8-1 in favour of their opposition (Brighton, Tottenham and Liverpool).

A report from TBRFootball states City are ‘desperate’ for new signings, and have recently watched two prospective additions.

They are said to have sent representatives to the Premier League clash between Wolves and Bournemouth on November 30, which ended 4-2 to the Cherries.

There, they watched left-backs Milos Kerkez and Rayan Ait-Nouri, of Bournemouth and Wolves, respectively.

It is believed the Citizens will also have taken the opportunity to view Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Cherries centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, both of whom are appreciated at the club.

Liverpool battle on for City

It is suggested that Liverpool have also made consistent checks on both left-backs over the last year, along with City.

TEAMtalk is aware that both men have been on the radar at points during that period.

Of late, we reported a bid for Kerkez from the Reds is expected in 2025.

What’s more, Bournemouth are aware there’s a good chance it’s the left-back’s last season with them, but it could now be that he ends up at either of the two big sides chasing him.

Man City round-up: Fallout from Liverpool loss

Liverpool beat City 2-0 in their latest Premier League game, and former Citizen Micah Richards felt the Reds “absolutely battered them”.

Former Reds man Jamie Carragher took aim at Erling Haaland for his performance in the loss, stating: “Virgil van Dijk performance today was unbelievable! (I know he made a mistake at the end!) He made Erling Haaland look like Alf-Inge Haaland!”

And Pep Guardiola has responded to chants that he’s getting sacked in the morning, stating he didn’t expect them, even though they may not be far wide of the mark.

“All the stadiums want to sack me! It started at Brighton. Maybe they are right with the results we’ve been having but I didn’t expect that at Anfield,” he said.

Who fared better with City watching?