Man City transfers: Guardiola can finally rid City of bad egg, with two clubs ready to pay full price

Pep Guardiola could finally see the back of Joao Cancelo

Pep Guardiola can finally get rid of Manchester City man Joao Cancelo, as two Saudi Arabian sides are ready to pay the full price for his transfer.

Guardiola is ruthless when players don’t live up to his expectations of them. In this transfer window, he’s been willing to see the back of Sergio Gomez, Kalvin Phillips and Cancelo if the right offer arrives. Gomez has already agreed his move, heading to Real Sociedad for just over £8million.

For Cancelo, a permanent move away from City seems a long time coming.

Indeed, after a disagreement over playing time with Guardiola in the winter of 2022, the full-back was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich.

The manager had no interest in reintegrating him in the squad after winning the league that season, and he was therefore sent to Barcelona on another loan last term.

Barca want to sign Cancelo permanently, and Guardiola will allow him to go for £21million, as he still has no interest in having the Portuguese play for him.

But the La Liga giants are struggling to pay that fee, and no other European outfit has stepped up to take him off City’s hands.

That’s despite Cancelo being offered by his agent to Inter Milan and Juventus, two of his former clubs.

DON’T MISS: Man City transfers: Five players to sell this summer, including signing Guardiola completely misjudged

Two clubs ready to pay for Cancelo

But despite no clubs in Europe wanting him, the Portuguese could still be sold by City this summer.

Indeed, reports suggest a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards for Cancelo.

Both Al Ahli and Al Ettifaq have reportedly made it clear they are ready to pay City’s £21million demand.

Judging by the fees paid by some Saudi sides of late, that would be a drop in the ocean for either club.

And if there is an approach to City, it’s suggested they will be more than happy to accept a bid.

Barcelona route in tatters

If that happens, no matter how much Cancelo wants to go back to Barcelona, it seems unlikely he’ll be able to.

That said, he could decline a contract offer from any side that City agree to sell him to.

But that would most likely lead to him wasting away at the Etihad not playing.

Given the alternative is making a lot of money by playing in Saudi Arabia, though the defender wants Barcelona, he might seriously think about accepting a move if it’s offered to him.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…