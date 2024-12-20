Inter Milan have reportedly identified Ilkay Gundogan as a transfer priority, in what is described as a ‘masterstroke’ give he’s able to leave Manchester City for nothing in the summer.

City’s current period is the worst they have ever gone through under Pep Guardiola. They have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Multiple reports have suggested that signings will be coming at the Etihad to turn things around. That will push some existing City stars out, and Inter Milan have eyes on one of those.

According to Fichajes, one of the clubs’ transfer priorities is the signing of Gundogan, who is out of contract at the Etihad at the end of the season, and it looks like that will remain the case.

The transfer is described as strategic given Inter may not have to pay a penny, and report therefore suggests getting a player of Gundogan’s quality that way is a ‘masterstroke’.

It is suggested the German midfielder’s wage could be a challenge, though, with the fact it’s one of the highest in the City squad an ‘obstacle’ for Inter’s financial policy, which ‘seeks to avoid high commitments to veteran players’.

But the board could reportedly seek creative alternatives to make the signing possible.

Gundogan one of many who could leave City

Journalist Guillem Balague has revealed a belief that City will get rid of “five or six regular starters” to replace them with new talent.

It comes not long after Henry Winter suggested the club had gone from ‘Invincibles to invisibles’.

He suggested that ‘time has caught up with’ 34-year-old Gundogan, among others, and that reinforces the belief he’ll not be offered a new deal.

There is actually an option for an extra year, with City seemingly feeling the returnee from Barcelona could go on for a while longer, but it seems unlikely that will happen.

Man City round-up: City keen on Guimaraes

TEAMtalk have learned of City’s desire to land Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, though they know the Magpies’ stance in January is to not sell.

They were willing to pay £70million last summer, and remain attentive to his situation, as well as those of Adam Wharton and Martin Zubimendi.

Another midfielder that could be signed is Joshua Kimmich, with Pep Guardiola reportedly greenlighting his free transfer for next summer.

Meanwhile, City are said to be considering swooping for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite to shore up their backline.

