Man City twitching for damaging Prem raid as Alvarez replacement will take just one simple step

Pep Guardiola could decide to sign Eberechi Eze for Manchester City this summer

Manchester City are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ triggering the £60million valuation of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, in a move the Eagles would not be able to say no to.

City’s sale of Alvarez to Atletico Madrid is all but wrapped up. A number of reliable sources have confirmed the move, which will cost over £80million.

For a player City bought for £14million two years ago, they are banking a huge fee from the attacker.

But for a player like the Argentinian, finding a replacement will not be a simple challenge.

Alvarez could play up top, on either wing or behind the striker, and his goal production did not falter in any of those roles.

So far since his sale began being ramping up, there have been links with Pedro Neto and Rodrygo, both players are solely wingers, and not the same style of player as the departing star.

But City have held an interest in Palace man Eze all summer, and he seems to fit the bill.

While he’s only played a handful of times up top in his career, he’s regularly bounced around from attacking-midfield to the wings, and has done well in each position, having scored from the left and the No.10 role last term, on the way to 11 Premier League goals.

Now, City could choose to sign him to fill the Alvarez void.

Man City could soon move for Eze

According to Football Transfers, City are ‘seriously considering’ lodging an offer for Eze.

That offer would be of £60million, which is the ‘gentleman’s agreement’ figure that the attacker can leave Palace for.

They would not stand in his way if that was paid, and if he agreed to personal terms with another club.

As such, if City come in with it, unless he doesn’t want the move for whatever reason, they are almost certain to get him.

Neto, Barcola on radar

The report also confirms that Wolves winger Neto is on the radar of Pep Guardiola.

But there is a suggestion that there may be little point in that transfer given he is not the same profile as Alvarez, who just left, instead being a genuine winger.

Bradley Barcola is also a player City have ‘greatly admired’ for some time, having monitored him for a while.

He is a winger/striker, so may be in a similar boat to Neto, but he is just 21 and could develop into a good enough asset that he’s worth signing anyway, after 11 Ligue 1 goal contributions last season.

But it’s said Paris Saint-Germain will be unwilling to sell the youngster this late in the window.

As such, in terms of realistic transfers, Eze seems right at the top of the pile for City, and a move should not be unexpected.

