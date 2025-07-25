The fee Manchester City are willing to pay for a Newcastle star has been revealed

The sum that Manchester City would be willing to pay to land a Newcastle star has been revealed, amid a big summer capitulation from the Magpies.

City have seen some important players exit the club this summer. Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne had both won six Premier League titles each with the Citizens, but both have gone onto pastures new.

Midfield signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki will make up for De Bruyne’s exit, but City are still looking to replace Walker.

They have long been linked with Tino Livramento, from Newcastle, and now the price they’d be willing to pay for him has been reported by TBRFootball.

It’s said they’d be prepared to pay ‘in excess’ of £50million for the right-back, having made a fresh move for him.

Newcastle, though, have approached Livramento’s camp with a view to seeing him extend his deal, and recent report suggested they’d want £80million if he was to be sold, so City might be out of luck.

Newcastle capitulation ongoing

If Livramento were to be sold, that move could be the latest in a series of poor ones for Newcastle.

City look to be on the verge of signing James Trafford, who the Magpies themselves were keen on signing.

But the big one for Newcastle at the moment is the potential sale of Alexander Isak.

The star striker has been deemed untouchable at St James’ Park this summer, but has told the club he wants to leave, and some big clubs are now on the attack, such as Liverpool, and Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal.

Man City round-up: Trafford signing confirmed

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the aforementioned agreement for the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Trafford at City, for essentially £26million.

That is far lower than the buyback clause City set when they first sold Trafford to the Clarets, of £40million.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that City’s Vitor Reis could head on loan to Girona, with the Spanish side eager to give him minutes.

And it’s reported that Erling Haaland will ask to leave City if they fail to fight for every trophy available next season.

