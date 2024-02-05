Man City agree first summer signing as brilliant Brazilian attacker tearing up LaLiga bound for Etihad

Manchester City have reportedly agreed their first signing of the 2024 summer transfer window, with Brazilian attacker Savio on his way to the Etihad Stadium.

Th 19-year-old forward is currently on loan at Spanish side Girona from Ligue 1 outfit Troyes, with both members of the City Football Group (CFG).

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that documents will be signed in the coming days after bids from German and other English clubs were rejected.

Savio has made a huge impression on City chiefs since making his switch to Girona last summer, having scored five goals and assisted seven more in 23 LaLiga outings this season.

The teenager’s performances are one of the main reasons why the Spanish side has emerged as a surprise title challenger.

Michel’s side are currently second in the table, two points behind leaders Real Madrid but six ahead of Barcelona and eight clear of Atletico Madrid.

Savio, who has previously been linked with Tottenham, joined Troyes from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro as an 18-year-old in the summer of 2022, with the French club paying a club-record fee of €6.5m (£5.57 m) at the time.

The attacker has not even made an appearance for his parent club, and will now join City at the end of the campaign once his loan has come to an end.

Savio turned down Arsenal in 2022

Savio actually turned down the chance to join Arsenal during his time in Brazil, opting to join CFG side Troyes instead as he held aspirations to one day play for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“I knew that Troyes was the City Group and I thought that by working I could one day reach Manchester City,” he said in an interview with Spanish newspaper Sport last year.

“Of course, I will have to do very well here in Girona.”

And do very well he has, with seven goals and seven assists in all competitions for the Spanish side.

He will not join a plethora of attacking options for City boss Guardiola to pick from next season.

