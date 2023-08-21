Manchester City appear to be closing in on another summer addition, with a €60million-plus deal for an explosive winger reportedly on the brink of getting over the line.

Pep Guardiola has yet to replace Riyad Mahrez since the former City winger swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League earlier in the summer transfer window but all that could be about to change.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has tweeted that City are on the brink of sealing the transfer of Jeremy Doku from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

The reigning Premier League champions have been battling with West Ham to land the Belgium international, but it looks like City have won this particular race.

Aouna reports that ‘agreement’ has been ‘reached’ between Stade Rennais and Guardiola’s men for the transfer of the attacker to England.

City are expected to pay a fee ‘slightly higher’ than €60m to acquire his services, and there has also been an update about the player’s medical.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri adds the player will fly to England on Tuesday before having his medical ‘on Wednesday’ ahead of signing a five-year deal.

Doku to help fill Mahrez void

His arrival will help fill the gap left by the sale of Mahrez, providing a brand new attacking option for Guardiola to call on.

The talented 21-year-old has scored 18 goals in 128 club career appearances and has also been capped 14 times by Belgium.

Last season is where things really took off for Doku, scoring seven goals and adding four assists in 35 games in all appearances.

If all goes to plan, Doku could be available for City’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Sunday.

