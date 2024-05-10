Man City deal in place to sign record-breaking USA wonderkid by way of MLS stint first

Manchester City are primed to sign a top US talent, with a deal reported to be in place to land teenager Cavan Sullivan once he turns 18.

The American starlet, 14, has signed for Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union but a deal is then in place for him to join City when he turns 18.

Sullivan has signed the ‘largest deal for Homegrown player in Major League Soccer history’ in a contract with Philadelphia that runs until 2028.

The Times stares that City will be paying up to £4million for the attacking midfielder once he is able to make the switch to England.

Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner was glowing in his praise for the youngster when the signing was announced.

Tanner said: “Cavan is undeniably a rare and extraordinary talent. At just 14-years-old his natural skill and vision are far beyond his years.

“His advanced soccer IQ, paired with his ability to read plays, advance the ball, and score, show just how high his ceiling will be. We are incredibly pleased to have come to an agreement to have Cavan join the Union on his first professional contract and have no doubt on the impact he will make with the club.”

Sullivan, however, is making sure he remains grounded despite all the hype surrounding his potential.

The teenager added: “I tend not to even listen to what they call me or what they say about me. It’s really just what I think of myself.

“I don’t really listen to anyone, whether it’s good or bad. So it doesn’t really get to me whatsoever.”

Sullivan relishing eventual City link-up

As for making the big move to City in 2028, he told the Philadelphia Inquirer: “I mean, just the name Man City pops out to almost every kid, and they’re the most fun team to watch in the world right now.

“Especially for myself, I look up to and use players like Bernardo Silva and [Phil] Foden, to try and play like them. It’s just always been a dream of mine to also play in the Premier League, and with the plan the Union and the City group created to get there at 18 — which is a young age — that just seemed ideal for me.

“I’m humble enough to realise that it is going to be a challenge, it is going to be hard — I mean, the greatest club in the world, arguably. So I know there’s going to be spots I’m going to have to fight for throughout the way. But I’m also confident enough to say I believe I can do this. I do trust my abilities.”

FIFA rules mean international transfers are not an option for players under 18, which is why the reigning Premier League champions have come to the early agreement with Philadelphia Union to eventually land the highly-rated starlet.