Man City all over 50% discount for star who wants to join them more than Liverpool or Man Utd

Manchester City have pencilled in an attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is aware of their interest, according to a report.

Kimmich previously flourished under Pep Guardiola at Bayern. Consequently, rumours of him following the head coach to Man City are nothing new. The Germany international has stuck around in his home country for a long time, though.

This could be the year Kimmich finally makes a change at club level. Bayern – with whom he has won eight consecutive Bundesliga titles – only have him under contract until the end of next season.

Speculation has been building in recent days about Kimmich coming to the Premier League for the first time. He is supposedly of interest to Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as Man City.

According to the Daily Star, Kimmich knows that Guardiola would be interested in reuniting with him in Manchester.

In turn, he would prefer Man City as his next destination instead of Liverpool or Man Utd, both of whom know they are falling behind in the transfer race.

However, the report clarifies that Man City are going to wait until the summer, rather than the January transfer window, to make their move for Kimmich. And they have good reason.

Per the Star, Bayern have set an asking price of £50m for Kimmich in the current window. But they will not be in as strong a position when he enters the final year of his contract.

Therefore, in the summer, he could be available for £25m, which is half as much as it would take to prise him out of Munich now.

Kimmich willing to wait for Man City

And in a further boost for Man City, the report claims Kimmich is willing to wait until the end of the season to secure his next step, which is a blow to anyone thinking they could overtake the Premier League champions by bidding this month.

Kimmich has played 20 times for Bayern so far this season, contributing six assists and one goal. His appearances have come in defensive midfield, but he has historically been able to play at right-back if needed as well.

Man City do not believe they need to urgently strengthen in Kimmich’s territory, but would obviously welcome a player of his stature if the opportunity arose. And it seems it might.

Since joining Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015, Kimmich has amassed a whopping 367 appearances. Along the way, he has registered exactly 100 assists, as well as 41 goals.

Bayern gave him his breakthrough in the Champions League, a competition he has now played 77 times in and won in 2020.

He also became a full Germany international during the early stages of his Bayern career. Now, he has 82 senior caps, 19 assists and six goals for his country to his name.

Kimmich is still only 28 years old – he will turn 29 in February – so has every chance of maintaining his high level of performance for a while yet.

