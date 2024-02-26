Man City dish out new long-term contract to attacking talent Pep Guardiola loves

Highly-rated Manchester City forward Oscar Bobb has signed a new five-year contract to stay with the club until the summer of 2029.

The 20-year-old Norway forward has made 16 appearances for this City this term, with his last-minute Premier League winner at Newcastle one of his two goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.

On extending his stay at the Etihad, the young City attacker said: “It’s an amazing moment and to know that I get the chance for at least a few years now to hopefully be a part of this club’s first team. It’s an honour.

“It’s something I really wanted when the opportunity came – it was the only thing I wanted to do. Being part of it for the last couple of months, I feel like I’ve developed more than ever – it was an easy choice.

“Playing with some of my idols growing up, it’s a dream come true. It’s strange talking to my friends at home who always ask, ‘how is it?’ and in a way it is crazy, but you do get used to it and you start seeing them as people. It’s nice.”

Bobb added on what it’s like to play under Guardiola: “I grew up watching not only his early City teams but from his Barcelona and Bayern Munich days. The type of football he plays is amazing and how he improves players is a big factor for why everybody wants to play under him.

“He’s proven time and time again that he improves players – so intense, so hard working and a nice guy.”

City director of football, Txiki Begiristain added: “Oscar is blessed with superb natural talent and technique and has already established himself as a very important member of the squad.”

City are back in action on Tuesday evening when they head to Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

