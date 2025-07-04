Newcastle have reportedly set an ‘astronomical’ figure to ward off Manchester City from landing one of their star men, who they feel they can in fact get.

City have spent good money to sign four new players this summer so far. They landed Tijjani Reijdners, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

The latter pair both came from Premier League clubs, and the Citizens have been sniffing about England’s biggest clubs for more reinforcements.

Amid their desire to push Kyle Walker out the door, Tino Livramento has become one of their top right-back targets.

Newcastle’s stance is reportedly that he’s not for sale, but with perceived progress being made by City, that may be changing.

Indeed, Football Insider reports attempts to ward off City’s interest have seen the Magpies set an £80million price for Livramento, stating it would take an ‘astronomical’ fee to let him go.

Newcastle’s stable position, both financially and with Champions League football next term, means sides signing any of their players will be tough.

Livramento’s eyes wandering

Even with that on offer, though, it’s felt City could be getting nearer to convincing Livramento to join.

A recent report, which suggested they were to make an opening bid for him, stated they feel they are ‘turning the young defender’s head’.

But at the same time, it’s been stated Newcastle feel Livramento ‘fully believes in’ their project.

Whether City get the defender on side or not, there is still the issue of securing a large transfer, having already spent north of £100million this summer and sold just one player for a fraction of that.

Man City round-up: Guardiola wants Barcelona pair

City boss Guardiola is apparently planning a double raid on former side Barcelona, with Fermin Lopez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen in his sights at the Etihad.

The City boss has also reportedly scolded his club for letting Dean Huijsen get away to Real Madrid, as he thinks he’s amazing.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has suggested that he’s seeing better things from City than he did last season.

He said: “It is too early to say. But there have been so many good things I did not see in the [recent] past. The relationship between the players, our captain [Bernardo Silva] helped a lot and the standards from our staff.”

