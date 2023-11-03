Man City to jump all over midfielder ‘trust issue’ at Bayern Munich and land exciting transfer coup

Manchester City are reportedly ready to take advantage of Joshua Kimmich’s so-called ‘trust issues’ at Bayern Munich by snapping up the highly-rated Germany international midfielder.

The 28-year-old’s current deal with the Bundesliga giants expires in 2025 and it’s reported by Sport1 that any renewal ‘doesn’t seem to be a foregone conclusion’.

Indeed, the report adds that Kimmich has not ‘felt the trust’ of the club in the last few months, and wants to wait and see how things develop in terms of his playing time at Bayern before making a decision on his future.

Sport1 chief reporter Kerry Hau states that it won’t be easy for the Bavarian side to extend the experienced Germany international’s deal, adding that if there is no renewal in place then next summer would be Bayern’s last major chance to cash in on any potential sale.

Hau adds that if Kimmich does move on he will have ‘good options’ abroad, with City and Barcelona both named as potential destinations as he is ‘very valued’ by both clubs.

Sport1’s claim has also been backed up by Mundo Deportivo, who add Real Madrid into that mix alongside City and Barca.

Kimmich is known to have been a top target for Barcelona chief Xavi Hernandez, even before they signed Oriol Romeu in the last window.

As for Bayern’s stance on the player, who has not been at his best this season, it’s thought they are open to a sale if he won’t commit his future.

But where City have the edge over Barcelona is the financial situation that both clubs are currently in.

Man City favourites to seal Kimmich deal

The Catalan side continue to be dogged by money issues, with Mundo stating that LaLiga’s fair play regulations won’t allow them to sign a midfielder in the winter market – although that situation may change after this season.

City, however, have absolutely no issues in that regard and Pep Guardiola is known to be keen on bringing Kimmich to The Etihad.

The City chief knows the midfielder well from their time together at the Allianz Arena, although his arrival could spell the end of Kalvin Phillips’ disappointing spell in Manchester.

Several Premier League rivals have been linked with the England man, including the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

As for City, they are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League.

