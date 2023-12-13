Man City scouts completely blown away by ‘future superstar’ shining in Spanish youth football

Manchester City scouts are said to have been completely blown away after taking in regular scouting missions involving a Real Valladolid teenage sensation.

City scouts have been watching Brazilian wonderkid Gui Ruck, who was born in 2009, although they are not the only ones interested in the talented young midfielder.

Real Madrid are another club who have the player on their radar, with their own scouts doing due diligence on the player.

Football Insider sources state that City’s scouting team have watched Ruck on multiple occasions with talent spotters describing him as a “future superstar” with the long-term potential to play at Champions League level.

Ruck’s contract at Valladolid is due to expire at the end of the season allowing him to leave in the summer as a free agent, although his age will mean a compensation fee will have to be paid.

City have put a major focus on recruiting young talent since being taken over back in 2008, having spent more than £200million on building a new academy in 2014.

That process has seen a number of youngsters come through, including the likes of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, while it was a special night for two more City academy stars on Wednesday.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2023/24: Man Utd in top spot, Liverpool fall outside top four

Two more City starlets shine in Belgrade

Winger Micah Hamilton scored on a dream City debut as he helped his side beat Red Star Belgrade and reach the Champions League last 16 with a 100% record.

On a great night for City’s academy, 20-year-old Oscar Bobb was also on target in a 3-2 win for City.

City have not been afraid to offload young players though, having recouped £115m from selling academy players in the last three years. Palmer was the latest of those, having joined Chelsea over the summer.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid, exploring potential summer move for Brazilian talent Gui Ruck for their Academy. 2009 born talented kid expected to leave Valladolid in July as free agent — just compensation fee. 🇧🇷 Real are well informed — same for PSG and City Group monitoring Ruck closely. pic.twitter.com/zYDTh0aNVp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2023

In terms of Ruck’s path so far, he was mostly been based in Portugal as Vitoria Guimaraes took him into their youth system in 2018.

He moved to Braga and Porto before making the switch to Spain in 2020 when he joined the academy of Rayo Majadahonda and then Valladolid in 2022.

If City do follow up their interest, it just remains a matter of what sort of compensation figure they will have to pay.

Pep Guardiola’s men are back in action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Man City, Real Madrid on high alert as Alphonso Davies contract talks stall with Bayern Munich