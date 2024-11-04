Stefan Ortega is tempted by a move to Bayer Leverkusen to become a first-choice goalkeeper

Stefan Ortega reportedly sees a return to Germany as ‘very tempting’, as he could choose to leave Manchester City in search of first-team football, amid interest from Bayer Leverkusen.

Ortega has clearly not been considered the best goalkeeper at City at any point during his time there since 2022. That role is undoubtedly Ederson’s, with the Brazilian regularly playing Premier League and Champions League matches.

Ortega has shown he is certainly a decent asset, and that could see him return to Germany.

Indeed, Football Insider reports he could leave City in search of regular first-team football with Bayer Leverkusen.

He is said to see the chance to return to Germany – his homeland – as ‘very tempting’.

He has over a year left on his deal with City, but it’s believed he could look for the exit soon.

Leverkusen want Ortega

According to German outlet SportBild, Leverkusen’s idea has been to have two No.1 goalkeepers to compete against each other.

As such, they want to sign Ortega to compete with Lucas Hradecky, and potentially take over from him when his contract is up in 2026.

Ortega is joined on Leverkusen’s list by Jonas Urbig, who is said to be seen as the future of the German national side’s goalkeeper position.

Ortega games played

This term, Ortega has played just four games, two in the Champions League and two in the League Cup.

He has never played more than 20 games in a season for City, and therefore it is not hard to see why a first-choice role would appeal to him.