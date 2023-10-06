Man City taking drastic early action on top star’s contract situation as Real Madrid ramp up pursuit

Manchester City are reportedly ready to open talks with Erling Haaland over a new contract as Real Madrid ramp up their pursuit of the prolific frontman.

Haaland has been an outstanding presence in Pep Guardiola’s side since signing for an absolute £51.2million in the summer of 2022, scoring 52 goals last season as City completed an historic treble.

That form has been carried over into the current campaign, with the Norway international so far netting eight times in only seven Premier League outings.

And even though the 23-year-old still has four years left on the deal he signed last summer, City are still keen on getting him to pen an extension, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that negotiations will get underway in the coming months.

City’s desire to get a new deal signed off stems from Real’s long-standing interest in the striker, with rumours of a switch to The Bernabeu refusing to go away.

Haaland‘s father, former City midfielder Alf-Inge, revealed last year that the forward only plans to stay in Manchester for “for three or four years at the most” as he “wants to prove his abilities in all leagues”. The player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has also previously suggested that Real Madrid is a “dreamland” for players.

However, a City source is said to have told the Telegraph: “At the right time, we’ll talk about his future with us but we would like him to stay over many years. It could gather pace over this year but (there’s) nothing formal yet.

“Erling’s happy to be here, we’re happy to have him, it’s working well, he’s fully integrated into the team. We talk about his goals but what he brings to team goes beyond goals.

“His humility and willingness to improve doesn’t get discussed enough, the way he works with his teammates. He’s not focused on his own individual records, he wants to win as a collective and that’s what makes him a brilliant player for us to have.”

Haaland still adjusting in Champions League

It’s not all plain sailing for Haaland this season though, with the City hotshot yet to score in the Champions League – having been shut out by both Red Star Belgrade and RB Leipzig.

And, according to former Manchester United and City midfielder Owen Hargreaves, Haaland is having to adapt his game following the departures of key City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, while Kevin De Bruyne is sidelined through injury.

“I think they’ve got different personnel,” Hargreaves told TNT Sports. “He’s getting a feel for different players, obviously Kevin De Bruyne is not playing. Riyad Mahrez isn’t there. Gundogan isn’t in there. Doku is a new player. Erling is probably working out his runs and his timing as well.

“It doesn’t even matter if you can’t figure this guy out. He’s too quick, too strong, he’s a lethal finisher and he’s efficient. I wouldn’t make him angry because I wouldn’t want to see him angry.”

City and Halland are back in action on Sunday when they face a massive Premier League clash with Arsenal at The Emirates.

