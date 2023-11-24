‘We could be looking at 50, 60 or 70’ – Man City tipped for crazy points deduction after Everton punishment

Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims Manchester City could be looking at a crazy “70-point deduction” if found guilty of their 115 outstanding Premier League charges.

Robinson insists that the Premier League must Everton’s 10-point penalty to set a “precedent” and follow through with other clubs if they are also found guilty of financial offences.

City were charged with 115 breaches of financial rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons in February, but no new information has been released since the case was referred to an independent commission.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s Toffees were docked 10 points after being found guilty of their own breaches by an independent panel.

That punishment is already the biggest in Premier League history but it’s led to fears that City could be hammered in much worse fashion than their Premier League rivals.

And although Football Insider sources have stated that the treble-winners are “very confident” of being found not guilty, Robinson thinks they could be in for a very rude awakening.

Speaking to Football Insider’s Inside Track Podcast, he said: “I think this is important now. There’s got to be continuity.

“If only Everton are punished, then they’ve been hard done by. They’ve been kicked with a 10-point penalty.

“This should be the start of a precedent, which decides the procedure going forward. These punishments have got to be carried forward, regardless of the size of the club or the financial power you have.

“They’ve been hauled up in front of the jury, a lot quicker than those who are already ‘on trial’ – if you like.

“All of a sudden, the Premier League might look at Everton’s punishment and decide that if they’ve been given ten – we could be looking at 50, 60 or 70 points for Man City on that basis.

“Everton’s punishment might have to be adjusted, on that basis.

“The Premier League have set a precedent now, so if that deduction stands, they’ve got to follow through with other clubs.”

City are not the only club facing potential punishment, with Chelsea also reportedly facing an investigation about their dealings under Roman Abramovich.

Pep Guardiola’s men are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they host Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad.

