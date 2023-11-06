Man City told to sign ‘next best’ player to Kevin De Bruyne as Saudi Pro League talks intensify

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Manchester City to buy the ‘next best’ player to Saudi Pro League target Kevin De Bruyne, despite the midfielder being “irreplaceable” for Man City.

Saudi officials are reported to have sounded out De Bruyne about a move to the Middle East in 2024, with the Belgian due to be out of contract at The Etihad 12 months later.

The five-time Premier League winner currently earns £400,000-a-week at City and would make even more by following some of the game’s biggest names to Saudi Arabia, as we revealed on Monday.

City, meanwhile, have had a long-standing interest in Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala – who is currently in talks with the Bavarian giants over a new deal.

But, according to Football Insider, the young attacker will push for a January exit if he doesn’t get regular game time over the coming months, alerting both City and Liverpool in the process.

The former Chelsea trainee remains under contract until 2026 but has not always been a first-choice starter under Thomas Tuchel in Munich.

And while Agbonlahor admits that trying to find a successor for De Bruyne would be virtually impossible, he thinks that Musiala would be a clever signing.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “De Bruyne is one player you can never replace. What he can do with a football is crazy.

“Look at them now, they’re not the same team. Haaland isn’t the same player because he’s not getting the service De Bruyne offers.

“He’s irreplaceable, but what you do is go out and get the next best in class.

“Musiala isn’t going to win a Ballon d’Or at Bayern, so he’ll be wanting to play under a manager like Pep and with a striker like Haaland and see what he can do.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see City go out and get the next best – and that is Musiala.”

City, without the injured De Bruyne, will be back in action on Tuesday evening when they host Young Boys in the Champions League.

READ MORE: Star’s Man City career believed to be over despite ‘stunning season’, as contract refusal sparks 2024 exit