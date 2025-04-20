Manchester City are reportedly planning to ‘break the market’ with a British record-shattering offer for Barcelona star Pedri in the summer.

At only 22 years of age, Pedri already has a fantastic body of work behind him. The midfielder has played almost 200 games for Barcelona, scoring 25 goals and assisting another 20.

He’s already picked up the La Liga title and the European Championship with Spain. His form and importance to big sides in both club and international football from such a young age has regularly piqued the interest of big clubs.

Man City are said to be the latest club with eyes on him, a March report suggesting he was their priority for the summer window.

And a subsequent report from Fichajes suggests the Cityzens are ready to go all in for Pedri.

The report states they are ready to ‘break the market’ with a €200million (£171.5m) offer for the midfielder.

That would shatter the British transfer record, currently held by Chelsea’s £115million move for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

City give up on Florian Wirtz

The report suggests all eggs are in Pedri’s basket at City, as they have ‘given up’ on long-term target Florian Wirtz.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed of late that Wirtz is among the players City are looking at to replace the departing Kevin De Bruyne.

But it was subsequently reported that Wirtz’s father has held ‘secret talks’ with Bayern Munich – the biggest club in his home country of Germany.

The family were said to be ‘honoured’ with the way Bayern are pushing to sign the star, and that could have tipped things in their favour.

Man City round-up: Barcelona could land Cityzen

While City want a Barca star, the Spanish giants want a man of their own from City, as it’s reported Bernardo Silva has a clause in his contract with the Manchester outfit which is specifically for Barcelona.

He’d apparently be able to join the La Liga giants for just £50million.

City could lose another attacking-midfielder, but by choice, as it’s reported they are open to listening to offers for Jack Grealish.

Tottenham are the club said to be leading the race for the England international at the moment.

Man City most expensive signings per year