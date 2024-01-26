Why Man City fans should be excited about Claudio Echeverri: The latest signing in profile

For decades, the ‘next Maradona’ label proved to be an unbearable burden for diminutive and gifted young attackers from Argentina.

Then Lionel Messi came along and not only lived up to that hefty billing but etched a pathway of his own so glory-filled that now it is the ‘next Messi’ tag his nation’s best and brightest young stars must carry.

The latest in that line is Claudio Echeverri, the Argentina youth international who, despite having only turned 18 earlier this month, has signed for Manchester City from River Plate in a deal worth £12.5 million plus add-ons.

The youngster has been loaned back to the Buenos Aires club to build further first-team experience and will not likely arrive at the Etihad Stadium until January 2025.

The decision to allow Echeverri to stay with River for another year seems wise given his lack of first-team experience. The teenager has just four substitute appearances in the Primera Division under his belt, totalling less than 75 minutes. He has, however, managed to register an assist already in his limited playing time.

It is on the international stage where Echeverri has shone brightest. In a run that culminated in a semi-final shootout exit at the hands of Germany, he stood out as one of the best performers at the recent FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

The highlight of his tournament was a magnificent hat-trick in a quarter-final victory over Brazil. His treble against Argentina’s bitter rivals showcased the new City star’s breath-taking dribbling ability, for which he calls upon swift footspeed to skip past opponents, and a calmness when finishing either from close range or from the edge of the penalty area.

Able to play wide but most comfortable as a No.10, stylistic comparisons to Messi are inevitable. Although Echeverri is right-footed, his low centre of gravity – he is listed as just 5ft 7ins – goal threat and ability to link play inventively in the final third recall images of a young Messi, all scurrying feet and intrepid dribbling.

And, like Messi, Echeverri is a deadly set-piece exponent, evidenced by a stunning 30-yard free kick he scored against Japan in the group stage of the U-17 World Cup.

Man City confident in Echeverri potential

But he is far from the finished article. There is, at times, a hurried sloppiness to his passing, leading to turnovers of possession. And his decision-making, which should improve with experience, remains a work in progress. These are areas of his game that must be upgraded before he can become a trusted member of Pep Guardiola’s frontline.

Size, too, might be a concern for the player nicknamed ‘Diablito’ – little devil. While the likes of Bernardo Silva and compatriot Sergio Aguero have shown that a lack of height need be no barrier to success at the Etihad, Echeverri’s physical slightness leads to him being knocked off the ball by stronger defenders.

The size of City’s investment in the talented teenager, however, suggest the reigning Premier League champions are confident Echeverri will more than overcome these concerns.

There are obvious parallels to be drawn between this signing and City’s deal to buy Julian Alvarez from River Plate in 2022. That was another move brokered in January that saw the player initially remain in Argentina on loan, with Alvarez eventually switching to Manchester for the start of the 2022-23 season.

And there are stylistic similarities between the two players, too, with both at home featuring centrally in the second line of attack, from where they are a threat with their speed, directness and sharp finishing skills.

But more patience will be required with Echeverri, who is three years younger than Alvarez was at the time of his City signing and who has vastly less first-team experience. Alvarez had been a regular starter at El Monumental for two years prior to his Premier League move, racking up over 120 senior appearances and 54 goals.

Even once Echeverri’s loan spell with River is concluded, it is expected he will be loaned out again, perhaps this time somewhere in Europe, to further bolster his experience before being incorporated into Guardiola’s first team at the Etihad.

Whether Echeverri will fulfil the promise of his early Messi comparisons, it is far too soon to know. But at the very least, City have captured a teen talent of the highest order.

