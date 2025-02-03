Manchester City are set to sign Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez in a bombshell deadline day deal, with the Premier League champions sealing a full agreement on a permanent transfer.

Man City made contact with Porto over a move for the 23-year-old last week (Friday) and he is now set to undergo a medical ahead of officially completing the switch.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been looking closely at midfield targets since Rodri picked up a serious injury at the beginning of this season and now they’ve got their man.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gonzalez will officially become a Man City player in the coming hours.

“Nico González, set to travel after agreement reached between Man City and Porto for his move worth €60m (£49.8m, $61.5m),” Romano posted on X.

“Payment terms and deal structure have been agreed after first contact exclusively revealed last week.”

Gonzalez had a €60m release clause in his contract with Porto but Man City won’t pay that fee up front, with the funds to arrive gradually as part of an agreed structure.

Barcelona to receive windfall from Nico Gonzalez, Man City deal

Man City have considered several midfield targets over the past month. As we have consistently reported, they are big admirers of Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, but he has proved impossible to lure away from St James’ Park.

Newcastle made it clear that they weren’t willing to entertain any offers for the Brazilian. That could change at the end of the season but it forced the Cityzens to look at other options.

Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton is also on Man City’s radar but again, he was unavailable this window hence why no offers were submitted for the England international.

Man City’s move for Gonzalez hasn’t come out of the blue though. As reported by Sky Sports News, Man City began scouting the Spaniard back when he was a youth player for Barcelona and have been keeping tabs on him ever since.

Interestingly, Barcelona are also set to receive 40 per cent of Gonzalez’s €60m transfer fee due to a sell on clause in his contract, which could allow them to make signings in the final hours of the window.

Gonzalez can play in a number six, eight or 10 role and has chalked up 68 senior appearances for Porto, notching nine goals and nine assists in the process.

Gonzalez is only expected to improve as he gains experience and looks set to play a key role for Man City this season, providing competition for the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva and most importantly, fill the huge void left by injured superstar Rodri.

